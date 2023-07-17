The awards ceremony of the 17th London Greek Film Festival took place on Saturday 17 June 2023 at the Hellenic Centre in Marylebone, following selected screenings during the day.

Film directors, screenwriters, producers, film lovers, journalists, awardees and finalists from many countries, attended the event which celebrates Greek cinema and culture from around the world.

The London Greek Film Festival 2023 took place under the auspices of the Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy and supported by the Greek Embassy in London and the Hellenic Centre.

It opened with a video message from the Secretary General for Greeks Abroad and Public Diplomacy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. John Chrysoulakis.

The event was attended by the Greek Ambassador to the UK Mr Ioannis Tsaousis, Press Counsellor and Head of the Public Diplomacy Office, Ms Mariana Varvarigou, Ms Stavroula Metaxa and Mr Stefanos Dimitriadis from the Public Diplomacy Office of the Greek Embassy, Director of the Hellenic Centre in London, Ms Nayia Yiakoumaki, correspondent Mr Thanasis Gavos and GNTO UK & Ireland Director Ms Eleni Skarveli.

During the Awards Ceremony, a choreographic fusion titled “When Flamenco meets Byzantium” was performed by Prof. Kalliopi Fouseki, Ana Cabezas and Paloma de Castro. It saw Flamenco Heritage Artists merge “Byzantine” dance movements as recorded in manuscripts and wall paintings of the era with Flamenco Seguidillas.

The London Greek Film Festival started in 2008. Since 2020, it takes place in a hybrid format: both with its competition section and with selected special online or in-house screenings and events.

In collaboration with Acting Code Institute, under the umbrella of the London Greek Film Festival, the International Epidaurus Film Festival in Greece, was created and presented with great success in November 2022. The two festivals are now inextricably linked, in a promising and creative partnership. The 2nd International Epidaurus Film Festival will be presented in September 2023.

The London Greek Film Festival accepts and presents contemporary films and screenplays in competition from Greek film directors, producers, writers and artists from all over the world – including Greek Diaspora and Greek Cypriots, with no specific subject in their work; also from international film directors, producers, writers and artists from all over the world, with work related to Greece or Cyprus.

From the very beginning, the festival aimed to be the international meeting point for Greek films from all over the world. It promotes internationally contemporary Greek cinema and Greek culture in general in all its forms, film-making and filming in Greece and Cyprus, the positive image of Greece and Cyprus abroad, new technologies in cinema, theatre and the arts, academic and artistic research and innovation in cinema, theatre and all the arts.

Film Categories include feature fiction, short fiction, documentary, video art, experimental film, music video, animation. Screenplay Categories include feature fiction and short fiction.

The festival offers the Odysseus Awards (since 2008), Cosmocinema Awards (since 2018) and Acting Code Awards (since 2022) in the Film and script competition.

Founder and Artistic Director of the London Greek Film Festival, is film/theatre director, artist and writer Christos Prosylis.

Website: www.londongreekfilmfestival.com