Speaking today on ‘Astra’ radio on the migration issue, the Interior Minister said that the process of installing fences along the ‘Green Line’ has been terminated and added that if the Republic of Cyprus were to build a fence along the 184 kilometres of the ‘Green Line’, this would mean “that we would be recognising the partition of our country”.

The current Interior Minister has correctly ended this absurd practice of the DISY-Anastasiades government, which exposed the country internationally by bringing us into conflict with the United Nations, provoking immense suffering to the local communities in the region and with zero effect on the handling of the migration issue.

This development confirms AKEL’s positions and efforts and, above all, vindicates the struggle of the inhabitants of the region who had suffered the consequences of the notorious fence. Of course, we point out to the Minister of Interior that the local communities of the area are also demanding the removal of the fences that have already been put up, which have only had the effect of cutting off the access of Greek Cypriot residents to their properties in the free areas.