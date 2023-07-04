The Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Greece, Constantinos Kombos and Giorgos Gerapetritis, said no faits accomplis can be accepted in Cyprus, nor any solutions favouring partition on the island, following a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday, in Nicosia.

We are not going to accept faits accomplis in any way, said the Greek Foreign Minister, George Gerapetritis, who is in Cyprus in his first visit abroad after assuming his duties. He added that finding a fair solution to the Cyprus problem is Greece’s “top national priority.”

Furthermore, Gerapetritis pointed out that “Greece consistently supports Cyprus in resuming efforts to resolve the Cyprus issue.”

On his part, Cyprus’ Foreign Minister, Constantinos Kombos, stated that “Greece has been and remains our perennial support” as far as the Cyprus issue is concerned. “Our common vision remains the reunification of Cyprus exclusively within the agreed framework of the United Nations, on the basis of the Bizonal Bicommunal Federation with political equality, as defined by the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council,” he added.

“In every direction, we emphasise that we will never accept solutions that favour partition or other similar approaches”, underlined Kombos.