Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides has declared a “zero tolerance” policy towards individuals or companies who may violate sanctions against Russia, AP reported on June 20. At the same time, he ruled out Cyprus supplying Ukraine with military equipment.

According to the report, these remarks follow the release of a list from the United States and the UK that named Cypriot lawyers, businessmen, and companies as part of a “network of sanctions evasion.”

Christodoulides emphasized that Cyprus remains a “trustworthy business and financial center.”

However, he dismissed the idea of providing arms to Ukraine. He stated that his country won’t supply T-80 tanks, armored personnel carriers, or anti-aircraft missile batteries to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, not even in exchange for more modern Western military technology.

Christodoulides asserted his administration won’t “take any action that will leave Cyprus without a military.”