The 31-year-old, whose Latics contract expired at the end of last term, has agreed a two-year deal with Apollon Limassol.

Latics boss Shaun Maloney had praised Tendayi David Darikwa contribution last term, and had initially wanted to keep him at the DW for the rebuild.

But the player has opted to take up a new challenge overseas.

Apollon Football (Public) Ltd, announced the agreement in principle with football player Tendayi Darikwa until May 2025.

Tendayi was born in December 1991 and plays as a right back.

The 31-year-old has spent his entire career in England playing for Chesterfield, Burnley, Nottingham Forest and Wigan, making over 350 appearances in League Two, League One and the Championship.

Tendayi is expected in Cyprus in the coming days to undergo a medical and for the deal to be confirmed.