What does the new manager of Tottenham Australian Greek Ange Postecoglou have in common with the film my Big Fat Greek Wedding.

The new manager of Spurs Ange Postecoglou has joined from Glasgow Celtic where he had two successful seasons winning five trophies and the treble last season,

In his younger days Ange Postecoglou when he lived in Australia he played in the same football team as Hollywood actor Louis Mandylor who played the part of Nick Portokalos in the film Big Fat Greek Wedding.