Now that people are spending more time in their gardens and doing home maintenance garden sheds across the country are packed with goodies that thieves would just love to get their hands on.

From lawnmowers to garden furniture, a typical shed’s contents is, on average, worth just over £2,350, figures compiled by insurers indicate.

And many householders keep items in outbuildings that add up to even more.

While the average might be £2,350, almost four-in-ten say their sheds contain valuables that would cost between £1,000 and £5,000 to replace.

Another one-in-twenty put the figure at a whopping £5,000 or more. Yet, despite this, many are taking a considerable financial risk by not having the sort of home insurance in place which covers outbuildings for theft and damage.

More than one-in-ten are certain that their policy does not cover the things they store in their sheds, while another third simply don’t know.

The items most frequently kept in sheds and other outbuildings are attractive to thieves as they’re often popular things to own, and easy to sell on, as well as potentially being worth thousands.

As you’d perhaps expect, garden tools, lawnmowers and power tools top the list of most popular items found in sheds. Garden furniture, which can cost thousands if it’s high quality, is also stored in sheds by nearly one-in-two, and BBQ’s by just over one-in-four.

Motorbikes and bicycles are other popular possessions which can also cost thousands and that, often by necessity, are also commonly kept in outbuildings.

Some householders store away sports equipment, such as golf clubs, and electrical items. Again, either can be worth considerable sums.

Toys and things used for hobbies, such as train sets and musical instruments, are also commonly found in sheds.

It’s not worth taking the risk, make sure you have appropriate cover in place.

