What better time to explore Enfield’s parks, including Trent Park, now that the weather has improved considerably!

The Friends of Trent Country Park have even made available a free map and walking trail for download

https://friendsoftrentcountrypark.org.uk/…/trent-park-map/

And don’t forget this beautiful Country Park also connects to the Enfield Chase Woodland Restoration Project where there is even more to explore in our beautiful borough.

