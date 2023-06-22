What better time to explore Enfield’s parks, including Trent Park, now that the weather has improved considerably!
The Friends of Trent Country Park have even made available a free map and walking trail for download
https://friendsoftrentcountrypark.org.uk/…/trent-park-map/
And don’t forget this beautiful Country Park also connects to the Enfield Chase Woodland Restoration Project where there is even more to explore in our beautiful borough.
