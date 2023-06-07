Being in the Fitness industry for so many years, people often ask me about either losing weight, how to tone up and dealing with certain problematic areas. Of course the basics starts with our genetic make up of how we are all designed and made originally. We are all different in our own way by design of what has been given to us by nature, whether we are tall or petite, a small or large chest, waist, hip area, all we can do is make the best of what we are and have been blessed with, we are all beautiful and unique.

Don’t long for impossible changes, instead be grateful for a fully functioning body that carries you around each day. Aim to make the best of it, by treating it right with regular maintenance, keeping that bodywork in the best shape possible with the premium food fuel to keep that biological engine running smoothly.

The key point is to keep ourselves fit and healthy, by maintaining a healthy eating and exercise regime that will hopefully transform our body into a good composition in ratio of muscle tone and strength, along with good stamina that will help us sustain energy, feel better within ourselves and hopefully more confident with the sculpted body transformation, we have achieved with a little effort put in, in order to create it.

Where do we start, well first of all most people are not even aware that our bodies react differently to burning off fat and energy, and according to our body type. For example a person who has a larger deposit of weight in the stomach area will burn off energy differently, to a person who stores their weight proportion in the hip area. So let’s take a look at these body types.

Ectomorph.

Thin, long, tall, a small bone structure with narrow shoulders that tend to be narrower than hips. This type may struggle to gain weight.

Mesomorph.

Often a medium phrame, can gain muscle easily and can be more muscle dominant, females can be with an hourglass figure often described as the pear shape figure. Strong arms and legs with narrow waist and a modest amount of body fat. Can lose or gain fat easily due to their efficient metabolisms.

Endomorph.

Tends to have more body weight when it comes to framework. A little more rounded and stocky in general than the other body types, carrying more body weight especially in the stomach area. Larger waists can mean a higher risk of heart disease. Often referred to as the apple shape.

These are the basic body types, however we can sometimes be a mix of these depending on what we may have inherited from each of our parents particular body type. One parent may have been and ectomorph or mesomorph and the child may have taken body from one side of those parents or a mixture of both.

Ecto-Mesomorph

Lean and muscular body.

Meso-Endomorph.

Strong but muscles aren’t defined. Very common in men and women as a combination.

Naturally thin but gained weight due to lack of exercise and poor diet.

The body type can give clues about the metabolism and hormones, therefore how well that particular body type can process carbohydrates and how much protein is needed. It will also give an idea of the particular exercise plan it can cope with best and what it needs to be the best version of oneself.

So if you are exercising and eating cleaner than ever before and still not getting the results, then it may be time to change your plan.

Ectomorph Diet.

Burns of energy extremely efficiently. A mesomorph tends to respond well to carbohydrates, and can eat these quite freely. However choosing a healthy source that includes fibre and wholegrains. Fruits and vegetables. Eat plenty of protein rich foods animal source and beans along with nuts and seeds.

Mesomorph Diet.

Muscular Mesomorphs tend to have an easier time when losing weight due to a healthier insulin function. The body can burn off energy efficiently.

A mesomorph diet should consist of equal parts protein, carbohydrates, and fruits and vegetables. Since muscle burns more calories than fat, you may be able to eat more calories each day while maintaining weight. If you work out, getting the consistent protein will help with muscle repair.

Endomorph Diet.

May be more prone to insulin resistance and may need to watch their carbohydrate intake. Insulin resistance happens when cells can’t effectively take glucose from the blood and pancreas, then ramping up insulin production and the result of type 2 diabetes.

This body type should limit grains and starchy carbs to help improve insulin sensitivity. The endomorphism responds well to high protein, healthy fats, and complex carbs. Proteins include beef, chicken, turkey, eggs, salmon, dairy such as yogurt? Milk, cottage cheese, fruits that are low carb such as berries, melons and avocados. The benefit received from the combination of the endomorphism body type and intermittent fasting is decreased insulin resistance. This body type may benefit the most from longer levels of fasting intervals such as the alternate day or 5:2 fasting diet schedule.

Work out your body type and work out what works for you.

Be the best version of you.

