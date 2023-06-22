† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Polys Christoforou

(from Limnatis, Limassol, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Polys Christoforou, on 5th June 2023, aged 79.

He leaves behind his 2 children, Maria and Andrew, his 2 granddaughters, Sophia and Joanna, his siblings in Cyprus, Maroula and spouse Neokli, Andreas and spouse Angela,

Mirofora and his cousins in London.

Τhe funeral will take place on Tuesday, 27th June 2023 at 10am at St. Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8LB followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London. N11 1JJ. There will be a donation box for Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Charity and The North London Hospice.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Πολύς Χριστοφόρου

(από τον Λιμνάτη, Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη λύπη ανακοινώνουμε ότι ο πολυαγαπημένος μας πατέρας και παππούς, Πολύς Χριστοφόρου, απεβίωσε στις 5 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 79 ετών.

Αφήνει τα 2 παιδιά του, τη Μαρία και τον Άντρο τις 2 εγγονές του Σοφία και Ιωάννα, τα αδέρφια του στην Κύπρο, τη Μαρούλα και τον σύζυγο της Νεοκλή, τον Ανδρέα και τη σύζυγο του Αγγέλα, την Μυροφόρα και τα ξαδέρφια του στο Λονδίνο.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 27 Ιουνίου 2023 στις 10 π.μ. από τον καθεδρικό ναό κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Wood Green, London, N22 8LB και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1JJ. Στη διάρκεια της κηδείας μπορούν να γίνονται εισφορές για το Guy’s and St. Thomas’ Charity ή το North London Hospice.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

