† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Pavlos Georgiou

(from Agioi Vavasinias, Larnaca, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pavlos Georgiou on Thursday 1st June 2023, at the age of 89.

He leaves behind his children Mary and George, his son in law Peter and daughter in law Janet and four granddaughters Ellie, Nicki, Rachel and Kathy.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday 27th June 2023 at 12pm at St Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. The burial will take place at Strayfield Road Cemetery,

Enfield EN2 0TL at 2pm.

Instead of flowers there will be a donation box at the church.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Παύλος Γεωργίου

(από Άγιοι Βαβατσινιάς, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας, Παύλου Γεωργίου, ο οποίος απεβίωσε την Πέμπτη 1η Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 89 ετών.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά του Μαίρη και Γιώργο, τον γαμπρό του Πέτρο τη νύφη του Τζάνετ και τις τέσσερις εγγονές του Έλλη, Νίκη, Ρέιτσελ & Κάθι.

Η κηδεία του θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 27 Ιουνίου 2023, στις 12 μ.μ, από τον καθεδρικό ναό κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο Strayfield Road Cemetery, Enfield EN2 0TL, στις 2:00μ.μ. Αντί λουλουδιών θα γίνονται εισφορές για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς.



Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

