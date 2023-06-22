Obituary – Nicos Neophytou

Born 8th July 1937 in Ktima, Paphos to his parents Yiannis ‘O Mairas’ and Vrionou Neophytou. He was

the eldest of four children: Nikki, Spyros and Pavlos. His father owned a restaurant in Paphos and

sadly died at a young age, while Nicos was only nineteen. In 1959, Nicos came to the UK to live with

his uncle, and began working at the Café Royal Piccadilly. Throughout his time as a Junior Chef, he

learned to cook French cuisine.

In 1961, he met and married his wife Anna ‘Korallou’ Papaphotis from Aganthou. They lived in

Holloway until eventually settling in South-East London. By 1962, he worked with his brother-in-law,

Photis, at The Star Restaurant in Peckham. He worked hard for his family up until his retirement in

1995. He helped his brothers, Spyros and Pavlos, to come from Cyprus and supported them with

their education and upbringing.

He was a devout follower of the Christian faith and member of the committee at St Mary’s Greek

Orthodox Church in Camberwell. He passed away on Tuesday, 13th June 2023, following a sudden

health complication. He leaves behind his wife Anna, and his two sons, Andrew and John, the former

directors of Travelmania on Holloway Road. He has also left his daughter-in-law Elena, and six

grandchildren, Anna-Maria, Stavroula, Helen, Nicholas, George and Christina, as well as his four great

grandchildren.

He will be greatly missed for his memorable sense of humour and the immense love he had for his

family. His memorial service will be held at St Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church on the 26 June at

12pm. He will be laid to rest in his homeland, Paphos, as per his final wishes.

May his memory be eternal.

