† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Nicos Haritakis

(from Xero, Morphou, Cyprus)

We sadly announce the loss of our beloved father, Nicos Haritakis.

He passed away on Sunday, 11th June, aged 91.

He leaves behind his wife Maritsa, his children: Angelos, Evy & Andre, his grandchildren: Stefanie & Peter-Zac.

The funeral service will be on Thursday 29th June at 12.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. John the Baptist, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Rd, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1JJ. The wake will take place at his daughter’s house, Southgate N14.

Flowers or donations to Age UK are welcome.

He was truly loved by all those who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

