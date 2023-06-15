† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Mary Gabriel

(from Omodos, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved daughter, sister, aunty and sister-in-law Mary Gabriel who passed away on Wednesday 7 June at the age of 79.

She was born at the village of Omodos on 17 of September 1943.

She leaves behind her mother Eleni, brothers Andreas and Gabriel and his wife Gurvinder,

nieces Elle & Elena, nephews Tommy & Angelos, many relatives and friends.

“She will be greatly missed. May she rest in peace, let her memory be eternal”

The funeral will take place on Friday 23 June,at 1.30pm at the Greek Orthodox Church

of All Saints, Camden Street, London NW1 0JA, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, at 3.00pm.

The wake will take place after the burial at the Cypriot Community Centre, Earlham Grove,

Wood Green, London, N22 5HJ.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Μαίρη Γκάμπριελ

(από το Όμοδος, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας κόρης, αδελφής, θείας και κουνιάδας Μαίρης Γαβριήλ που έφυγε από τη ζωή την Τετάρτη 7 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 79 ετών.

Η Μαίρη γεννήθηκε στο χωριό Όμοδος της επαρχίας Λεμεσού στις 17 Σεπτεμβρίου 1943.

Καταλείπει τη μητέρα της Ελένη, τα αδέλφια της Ανδρέα & Γαβριήλ και τη σύζυγο του

Gurvinde, τα ανίψια της Έλλη, Έλενα, Τόμι & Άγγελο, πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

«Καλό σου ταξίδι στην αιωνιότητα»

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει την Παρασκευή, 23 Ιουνίου, στη 1.30μ.μ από τον καθεδρικό Ναό των Αγίων Πάντων, Camden Street, London NW1 0JA και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ, στις 3μμ.

Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί μετά την ταφή στο Κυπριακό Κοινοτικό Κέντρο, Earlham Grove, Wood Green, London, N22 5HJ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family