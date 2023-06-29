† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL
Mary Andrews
(from Limassol, Cyprus)
We are very sad to announce the death of Mary Andrews who sadly passed away on Wednesday the 31st of May 2023, aged 86.
Mary was a dearly loved mother and grandmother.
The funeral will take place on Tuesday the 4th of July at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Camden Street at 12:30 with the burial taking place at the City of London Cemetery & Crematorium at 2:30pm.
We ask anyone who would like to send any flowers do so by the 3rd of July and send them direct to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.
† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ
Μαίρη Ανδρέου
(από την Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)
Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Μαίρης Ανδρέου, η οποία απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 31 Μαΐου 2023, σε ηλικία 86 ετών.
Η Μαίρη, ήταν μια πολύ αγαπητή μητέρα και γιαγιά.
Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 4 Ιουλίου από τον καθεδρικό ναό των Αγίων Πάντων, Camden Street, London NW1 0JA στις 12:30 το μεσημέρι και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του City of London, στις 14:30.
Όποιος επιθυμεί μπορεί να στείλει λουλούδια μπορεί να το κάνει μέχρι τις 3 Ιουλίου, στο Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.
Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family