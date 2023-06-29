† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

﻿﻿Mary Andrews

﻿(from Limassol, Cyprus)

We are very sad to announce the death of Mary Andrews who sadly passed away on Wednesday the 31st of May 2023, aged 86.

Mary was a dearly loved mother and grandmother.

The funeral will take place on Tuesday the 4th of July at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church in Camden Street at 12:30 with the burial taking place at the City of London Cemetery & Crematorium at 2:30pm.

We ask anyone who would like to send any flowers do so by the 3rd of July and send them direct to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.

﻿† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

﻿Μαίρη Ανδρέου

﻿(από την Λεμεσό, Κύπρος)

﻿Με μεγάλη μας λύπη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας Μαίρης Ανδρέου, η οποία απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 31 Μαΐου 2023, σε ηλικία 86 ετών.

Η Μαίρη, ήταν μια πολύ αγαπητή μητέρα και γιαγιά.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Τρίτη 4 Ιουλίου από τον καθεδρικό ναό των Αγίων Πάντων, Camden Street, London NW1 0JA στις 12:30 το μεσημέρι και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του City of London, στις 14:30.



Όποιος επιθυμεί μπορεί να στείλει λουλούδια μπορεί να το κάνει μέχρι τις 3 Ιουλίου, στο Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131-133 Myddleton Rd, London N22 8NG.

Parikiaki extends their condolences to the family

