† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Irene Alexandrou

(From Kalopsida, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the loss of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother Irene Alexandrou, aged 88.

Irene was loving, caring and very kind hearted. She was extremely generous and totally dedicated to her family. In turn Irene was loved and respected by all who knew her.

“We miss you and love you always. You are forever in our hearts”

Irene leaves behind her husband, Andreas, sons and daughters in law, Paul and Soulla and Alecos and Lena, her daughter and son in law, Elena and Marios, along with her grandchildren, sister, brothers and relatives.

The funeral service will be held on Friday 23rd June 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, Trinity Road, Wood Green London N22 8LB, at 10:30am, followed by the burial at 12:00pm at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ.

The wake will be held at her home at 43 Crescent Rise, Bounds Green, London N22 7AW.

Flowers can be sent to Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, Wood Green,London N22 8NG, or make donations to The North Middlesex University Hospital Charitable Fund. There will be a donations box at the funeral.

For more information please contact Elena on 07971919260.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ειρήνη Αλεξάνδρου

(από την Καλοψίδα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη και βαριά καρδιά ανακοινώνουμε ότι η πολυαγαπημένη μας σύζυγος, μητέρα και γιαγιά, Ειρήνη Αλεξάνδρου, απεβίωσε σε ηλικία 88 ετών.

Η Ειρήνη ήταν στοργική, ευγενική, εξαιρετικά γενναιόδωρη, έχαιρε αγάπης, εκτίμησης και σεβασμού από όλους όσοι τη γνώριζαν.

«Ήδη μας λείπεις πολύ. Η μνήμη σου θα παραμείνει άσβεστη και εμείς θα σε αγαπάμε για πάντα»

Η Ειρήνη καταλείπει τον σύζυγό της Ανδρέα, τους γιους και τις νύφες της: Παύλο & Σούλλα, Αλέκο & Λένα, την κόρη της και τον γαμπρό της: Έλενα & Μάριο, τα εγγόνια της, τα αδέλφια της, καθώς και πολλούς συγγενείς και φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 23 Ιουνίου 2023, από τον καθεδρικό ναό Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου στο Wood Green, Trinity Road, London N22 8LB στις 10:30π.μ και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ, στις 12 το μεσημέρι. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο σπίτι της, 43 Crescent Rise, Bounds Green, London N22 7AW.

Λουλούδια μπορούν να αποστέλλονται στο Demetriou and English, 131-133 Myddleton Road, London N22 8NG. Μπορούν επιπλέον να γίνονται εισφορές για το The North Middlesex University Hospital Charitable Fund στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επικοινωνήστε με την Έλενα στο 0797191926

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

