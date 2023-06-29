† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Ioannis Charalambous

(from Ineia, Paphos, Cyprus)

He was born in Cyprus Ineia, Paphos and moved to London in 1975.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Ioannis Charalambous, on Friday 16th June 2023. He was born in Cyprus Ineia, Paphos and moved to London in 1975.

He will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him.

He worked at the Cypriot Community Centre, Wood Green. He was well known for his beautiful smile, dedicated hard work, kindness, support to the people and always going above and beyond.

Ioannis has left behind his loving wife Maria, children Katerina, Jacob and Elli and grandchildren Nathaniel, Arian and Sophia. He also leaves behind his son-in-law, brothers and sisters and many others that loved him.

The funeral will be taking place on Monday 3rd July 2023 at 12pm at St. Katherine’s Church, Friern Barnet Lane, London N20 0NL and then to Hendon Cemetery and Crematorium, Holders Hill Road, London, NW7 1NB. We ask that, instead of flowers, donations be made to made to Cancer Research UK.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family