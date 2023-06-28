† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

(from Livadhia, Larnaca, Cyprus)

Our mother sadly passed away on Saturday 17th June 2023.

She leaves behind her children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and dear friends.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 5th July 2023 at 10:30am at the Greek Orthodox Church of St. Mary’s, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8LB and the burial

at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. The wake will be held at Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Rd S, London N11 1GN.

If you would like to send flowers, please have them delivered to Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8NG up to Tuesday 4th July 2023 by 3:00pm.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Ελένη Κωνσταντίνου

(από τα Λιβάδεια, Λάρνακα, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας Ελένης Κωνσταντίνου, η οποία απεβίωσε το Σάββατο 17 Ιουνίου 2023.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της, εγγόνια, δισέγγονα, συγγενείς και πολλούς αγαπημένους φίλους.

Η κηδεία της θα γίνει τη Τέταρτη 5 Ιουλίου 2023, στις 10:30 π.μ. από την εκκλησία της Παναγίας (καθεδρικός ναός Κοιμήσεως της Θεοτόκου) στο Wood Green, 21 Trinity Road, Wood Green, N22 8LB και η ταφή της στο κοιμητήριο του New Sout­hgate, Brunswick Park Rd, London N11 1JJ. Η παρηγοριά θαδοθεί στο Ariana Banqueting Hall, North London Business Park, Oakleigh Rd S, London N11 1GN.

Όσοι επιθυμούν μπορούν να στείλουν λουλούδια στο Demetriou & English Funeral Directors, 131 Myddleton Road, Wood Green, London, N22 8NG μέχρι και την Τρίτη 4 Ιουλίου 2023 έως και τις 3 μ.μ.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family