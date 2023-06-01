† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Christina Charalambous

(from London)

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the death of our beloved mother and grandmother Christina Charalambous, aged 85, who passed away on Sunday May 21st 2023.

She leaves behind her two sons Tony and Christopher, and grandchildren Zoe, Yasmine, Jacobb and Kristina.

“She will be greatly missed”

The funeral will be held on Tuesday June 20th at 11:00am at the Greek Orthodox church of St. John the Baptist, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, followed by the burial at New Southgate Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, there will be a donation box at the church for the RSPCA animal charity.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Χριστίνα Χαραλάμπους

(από το Λονδίνο)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη σας ενημερώνουμε για τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας και γιαγιάς Χριστίνας Χαραλάμπους, η οποία έφυγε από τη ζωή, την Κυριακή 21 Μαΐου 2023 σε ηλικία 85 ετών.

Καταλείπει τους δύο γιους της Τόνι και Κρίστοφερ και τα εγγόνια Ζωή, Γιασμίν, Τζέικομπ και Κριστίνα.

«Θα μας λείψει πολύ»

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Τρίτη 20 Ιουνίου στις 11:00 π.μ. από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, N8 0LY, και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate.

Αντί λουλουδιών, παρακαλούμε όπως γίνουν εισφορές στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για την οργάνωση RSPCA για την ευημερία των ζώων.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family