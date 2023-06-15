† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Angela (Strati) Constantinou

(from Pano Dikomo, Cyprus)

We sadly announce the loss of our beloved mother grandmother and great-grandmother Angela (Strati) Constantinou, on Wednesday 7 June, at the age of 87.

She leaves behind her children Tina, Maro, Anthoulis & Lucy, her son-in-laws Yiannaki and Andy and daughter-in-law Vas, her grandchildren Athos, Costas, Mario, Jonathan, Christopher, Kyria, Yiannis and Angelo, her great-grandchildren Alex and Olivia.

Angela was loved and respected by all and she will be truly missed.

“Rest in peace and may your memory be eternal, our beloved mother, grandmother

and great-grandmother.”

The service will be on Friday 23rd June 2023, at St. Demetrius Church, Logan Rd, Edmonton, N9 0LP, at 12.30pm, followed by the burial at Hendon Cemetery Holders Hill Road London NW7 1NB, at 2:30pm.

The wake will be held at St. Demetrius church hall. The family wishes that instead of floral contributions a donation box will be at the church and wake for the North London Hospice.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αγγελική (Στρατή) Κωνσταντίνου

(από το Πάνω Δίκωμο, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε τον θάνατο της αγαπημένης μας μητέρας, γιαγιάς και πρόγιαγιας Αγγελικής (Στρατή) Κωνσταντίνου, η οποία απεβίωσε την Τετάρτη 7 Ιουνίου 2023, σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Καταλείπει τα παιδιά της Κωσταντία, Μάρω, Ανθούλη & Λουκία, τους γαμπρούς της Γιαννάκη και Άντυ και η νύφη Βασούλλα, τα εγγόνια της Άθω, Κώστα, Μάριο, Τζόναθαν, Χριστόφορο, Kyria, Γιάννη & Άγγελο, και τα δισέγγονά της Άλεξ & Ολίβια.

Η Αγγελική έχαιρε εκτίμησης και σεβασμού, από όλους όσοι την είχαν γνωρίσει, τόσο στην Αγγλία, όσο και στην Κύπρο.

«Αναπαύσου εν ειρήνη. Θα μας λείψεις πολύ. Αιωνία σου η μνήμη»

Η κηδεία θα τελεστεί την Παρασκευή 23 Ιουνίου 2023, στις 12.30μ.μ από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Δημητρίου Edmonton, Logan Road, N9 0LP. Θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο

Hendon Cemetery, Holders Hill Rd, London NW7 1NB στις 2:30μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στην αίθουσα εκδηλώσεων της εκκλησίας. Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί αντί λουλουδιών να

γίνουν εισφορές στη διάρκεια της κηδείας για το North London Hospice.

