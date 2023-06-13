† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Varnava Michael

(from Milikouri, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of our beloved Andreas Michael who passed away on the 27th May 2023, aged 87.

Andreas leaves behind his wife Pinelopi, 2 daughters Dora and Despina, son Dafnios, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

The funeral service will be held at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, Harringay, N8 0LY on the 21st June at 12.30pm. The burial will be held

at New Southgate Cemetery, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ, at 2.30pm.

The wake will follow at Ariana banqueting suite, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, London, N11 1GN.

The family wishes that instead of floral contributions, donations be made to Dementia UK. A donation box will be available on the day.

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Αντρέας Βαρνάβα Μιχαήλ

(από το Μηλικούρι, Κύπρος)

Με μεγάλη θλίψη ανακοινώνουμε το θάνατο του αγαπημένου μας Ανδρέα Μιχαήλ που έφυγε από τη ζωή στις 27 Μαΐου 2023, σε ηλικία 87 ετών.

Καταλείπει τη σύζυγό του Πηνελόπη, τις 2 του κόρες Δώρα & Δέσποινα, τον γιο του Δάφνιο, 10 εγγόνια και 5 δισέγγονα.

Η κηδεία του, θα τελεστεί από τον ιερό ναό Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Hornsey/Haringey, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY, την Τετάρτη, 21 Ιουνίου στις 12:30 μ.μ. Η ταφή θα γίνει στο κοιμητήριο New Southgate, Brunswick Park Rd, N11 1JJ, N14 7JZ, στις 2:30μμ.

Θα ακολουθήσει η παρηγοριά, στην αίθουσα δεξιώσεων ‘Ariana’, North London Business Park, Brunswick Park Road, London N11 1GN.

Η οικογένεια επιθυμεί αντί λουλουδιών, να γίνονται εισφορές για το ‘Dementia UK’ στη διάρκεια της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family

