† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Petrou Michael

(from Davlos, Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Andreas, who died on May 17, surrounded by his loving family.

Andreas leaves behind his devoted wife Androulla, children Georghia, Petros, and Constantinos, son-in-law Christopher, daughters-in-law Almudena and Vasiliki and grandchildren Anna, Andreas, Alexis, Sofia, Penny, Lucas, Mateo, and Ariadne.

Born in Davlos, Cyprus, Andreas came to London in 1952 at the young age of 8. He grew up in the family restaurant and later trained to be a hairdresser, establishing his own business in Herne Hill where he worked for over 45 years.

Andreas was generous, kind-hearted, dedicated to his family, and a friend to all.

“He will be sadly missed”

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday 7th June at the Greek Orthodox Church of Saints Constantine and Helen, 69A Westow Street, London, SE19 3RW, at 12:15 pm (please arrive by 12:00 pm). Andreas will be laid to rest at 2:30 pm at GreenAcres Kemnal Park, A20 Sidcup Bypass, Chislehurst, BR7 6RR. The wake will follow at The Mulberry Tree Restaurant, Ruxley Manor Garden Centre, Maidstone Road, Orpington, DA14 5BQ. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Andreas’s memory to St. Christopher’s Hospice, either online at https://andreas-michael.muchloved.com or using the donation box available at the funeral.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family