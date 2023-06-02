† DEATH ANNOUNCEMENT – FUNERAL

Andreas Nicolaou

(from Engomi,Cyprus)

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Andreas Nicolaou who died peacefully

on 22nd May 2023, at the age of 85.

“He will be greatly missed”

He leaves behind his wife Pat, children Nick, Julia & Michael, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Wednesday 14th June 2023, at 10.15am at the chapel of the Clacton Cemetery (also known as Burrs Road Municipal Cemetery), Burrs Road Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, England, CO15 4LF. The wake will be held at the Clacton-on-Sea Bowling Club, Marine Parade West, Collingwood road, Clacton-on-sea,

Essex CO15 1UL. The family requests that donations are made to Dementia Uk: https://www.dementiauk.org

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family