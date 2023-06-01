We sadly announce that Fivos Stylianou from Leonarisso has passed away leaving behind his wife Kyriacou, son Andrea and daughter in law Xenia, Grandson Fivos and partner Roisin, and Granddaughter Lulu and husband Matt.

The funeral will be held on Friday 16th June 2023 at 10 am at St John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY followed by the burial at New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ at 12.00pm.

The wake will be held at the Cemetery. There will be a donation box with funds to be given to a charity

† ΑΓΓΕΛΙΑ ΘΑΝΑΤΟΥ – ΚΗΔΕΙΑ

Φοίβος Στυλιανού

(από το Λεονάρισσο, Κύπρος)

Απεβίωσε ο Φοίβος Στυλιανού από το Λεονάρισσο.

Αφήνει την σύζυγό του Κυριακού, τον γιο του Ανδρέα, την νύφη του Ξένια, 2 εγγόνια, τον Φοίβο και σύντροφο Ρόσιη και Λουλού και σύζυγο Ματθαίο.

Η κηδεία θα γίνει την Παρασκευή 16 Ιουνίου στις 10πμ στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Ιωάννη του Βαπτιστή, Wightman Road, London N8 0LY και θα ακολουθήσει η ταφή στο κοιμητήριο του New Southgate, Brunswick Park Road, N11 1JJ στις 12:00μ.μ. Η παρηγοριά θα δοθεί στο κοιμητήριο. Θα υπάρχει κουτί φιλανθρωπικών εισφορών την ημέρα της κηδείας.

Parikiaki extend their condolences to the family