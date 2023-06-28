The brain drain in Cyprus may not be as threatening as that of other countries, but it is still a concern, the President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou said on Tuesday evening, addressing the graduation ceremony of the Faculty of Pure and Applied Sciences of the University of Cyprus.

She assured that she will do everything possible for change and development, so that every citizen experiences the concept of the rule of law, feels that there is security and meritocracy, so that every young person wholeheartedly wants to stay, contribute and make the country better.

Demetriou said that the Parliament is deeply aware of its legislative responsibility, but also of the crucial role of the state in relation to reducing unemployment, preserving existing professional categories and supporting new ones, as well as promoting excellence.

“The disdain of young people, especially towards politics and politicians, increases the degree of difficulty of our mission. It makes it more difficult and more demanding, but also more necessary than ever. We want our young people to have confidence in the country and to stay, with their expertise, here. We need you because you are the driving force of the country towards the future,” she said, addressing the graduates.

She added that we need the participation of the youth and their voice in the decision-making centres and wondered how they can have no say in the way the country is governed and the way decisions are made for them.

Demetriou also urged graduates to honour the privileges of technology and its benefits, but to observe moderation.

“We are facing a huge multi-level change. Artificial intelligence, social media, the spread of fake news, misinformation, conspiracy theories, racism, xenophobia, the rise of extreme movements in the heart of Europe, climate change now define our way of life morally and practically. The vehicle for progress can only be knowledge,” she added.

She called on young people not to stop feeding their curiosity, with respect, without arrogance and with moderation, for the benefit of humanity as a whole.