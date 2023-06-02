Waltham Cross employers are invited to attend this Town Centre Business Forum at the Mayya Bistro in Waltham Cross on 21 June at 5pm.
This is an opportunity to meet fellow business leaders, shop owners and business support organisations to discuss Waltham Cross and the developments happening locally.
Learn more about the event and book your spot here: http://ow.ly/IqhR50OCJjm
Waltham Cross Business Forum
