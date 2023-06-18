This latest inquest in Cyprus is the second in under two years, both conducted by the Cypriot government.

The first was adjourned last year after Mrs Oxley was given a file containing witness statements an hour before the hearing was due to start.

“You can’t hide the truth and the facts without it going to surface at some point and it’s now surfaced,” she said.

“It’s appalling. It’s absolutely disgusting what they have done to this family.

“First of all my husband served for 21 years for this country. He wasn’t just a name, rank and number. He’s got medals and medals. That means nothing to any of them, but it does to us.

“Shame on them.”

it and the only way that’s going to happen is [for him to] come clean and tell the truth,” said Mrs Oxley.

“I don’t want to be in Cyprus but I’ve got to be there, the day before his anniversary.

“It’s soul destroying but I have to be there. I have to go. I need to make sure that my husband gets justice.”

Skid marks show the driver had made a sudden right-turn on the wrong side of the road, Mrs Oxley said

Mrs Oxley’s solicitor Christopher Stanley has been working pro-bono to help the widow. He said they were still awaiting a decision from the Attorney General three months after submitting an application for a fresh UK inquest.

“We will be chasing them again and if necessary, be putting out a pre-action letter to say you’ve got to make a decision one way or the other.”

Mr Stanley said if their application was refused they “may consider challenging the decision”.

In a statement, the US Air Force said: “US Forces assumed authority for the investigation in coordination with UK officials and in line with the UK Visiting Forces Act.

“At the conclusion of the investigation, the US service member was not charged with any crimes due to the nature of the vehicle accident.”

The Ministry of Defence said: “Our thoughts remain with Sgt Oxley’s family and we continue to offer support to them during this difficult time.

“It would be inappropriate to comment while the inquest is ongoing.”

The Attorney General’s Office has been approached for a comment.