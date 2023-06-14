Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Wembley have named the victim as 27-year-old Tejaswini Kontham who was from Hyderabad in India.

An investigation was launched after police were called at 09:59hrs on Tuesday, 13 June to reports of a stabbing at a residential property in Neeld Crescent, Wembley.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service and found Tejaswini and another woman, aged 28, suffering from knife injuries.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, Tejaswini sadly died at the scene.

Her family has been informed.

The second woman was taken to hospital with stab injuries that were later assessed as not life-threatening.

We await the findings of a post-mortem examination scheduled to take place at Northwick Park mortuary on Wednesday, 14 June.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “This has been a fast-moving investigation and I would like to thank the public for sharing our appeal for information.

“I know that the shock of this incident will reverberate throughout the community and I would like to reassure the public that a dedicated team of detectives are working hard to establish exactly what happened.

“Local officers will remain in the area over the coming days – please speak to them if you have any concerns.”

+

Two people, a 24-year-old man [A] and a 23-year-old woman [B], were arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder.

The male [A] was bailed to return on a date in mid-July pending further enquiries.

The woman [B] was released with no further action.

A 23-year-old man [C], who officers previously named publicly, was located in Harrow at around 18:00hrs on Tuesday, 13 June.

He was arrested on suspicion of murder and taken into custody at a north London police station where he remains.