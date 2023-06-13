UK holidaymakers who are thinking of heading to sunny Cyprus for some relaxation this summer have been issued a stern warning over a little-known driving rule.

Cyprus is a Mediterranean island that is densely populated and an extremely common holiday destination, due to its scorching temperatures and friendly culture.

However, as with any trip abroad, there are certain rules and regulations tourists must get to know before they head off gallivanting in the sun, reports Wales Online.

And there is one little-known driving rule that could land British holidaymakers with a hefty fine, should they not adhere to the law.

Drivers are being warned that eating or drinking anything behind the wheel in Cyprus is prohibited, and could land them in a heap of trouble with the law.

Graham Conway, managing director of leading vehicle leasing specialists Select Car Leasing, said: “It’s always important to remember while travelling abroad that laws can vary a lot, and something that is considered common or normal in the UK can be illegal in another country.

Tourists often get caught out and can face a hefty fine.

“Given that temperatures regularly reach the mid-thirties in summer, it’s common for unsuspecting tourists to break this law in Cyprus.

“Before getting behind the wheel in Europe this summer, make sure you are fully up to speed with the rules and regulations of the country you’re in so you don’t fall foul.”

Cyprus is a popular holiday destination, with an estimated 1.2 million population, and is home to places like Ayia Napa and Nicosia.

The island is also a permanent place to call home for an estimated 40,000 British nationals who migrated there for some more sun, sea and sand.

However, it has one of the most strict policies in Europe regarding consuming food and drink while driving.

While many people would rightly assume that it is illegal to consume alcohol behind the wheel in Cyprus, the law also extends to soft drinks, food and water.

If caught by police, offenders face a fine of €85. This unusual rule is one of the many little-known laws tourists are being reminded of before heading off to sunny spots in Europe this summer.

In Spain, driving while shirtless – a common sight in the UK during summer – can see offenders slapped with a €200 fine.