Two people have been charged after a man was shot dead on the Isle of Sheppey in Kent.

Sam Petrou, 35, was found dead by police at an address in Fourth Avenue, Eastchurch, on 11 June.

Jonathan Lawlor, 42, of no fixed address has been charged with murder, and Daisy Donohoe, 35 of Burnell Avenue, Welling, has been charged with assisting an offender.

Both are due to appear Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Two men and a woman, who were arrested earlier in connection with the death, have been released on bail until 11 September.