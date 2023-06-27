UK Cypriot-owned dance school raising funds for GOSH

Live 4 Dancing’s goal is to give back every year with a spectacular show dance fundraiser in aid of Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity (GOSH). This year is no different.

The award-winning dance studio, founded by UK Cypriot Maria Kyriacou seven years ago, will perform Broadway 2023 at Jackson’s Lane Theatre on Sunday 9 July, showcasing the hard work the students have been working on this term.

Inspired by timeless Broadway musicals, the show is filled with sensational choreography and singing that will put you on the edge of your seat! A ballroom and Latin experience infused with musical theatre and jazz.

The show sold out in a mere couple of hours – a fantastic achievement since profits will be donated to GOSH. However, the team at Live 4 Dancing want to go further with their fundraising than ever before and have now set up a Just Giving page so that they can continue to raise money for this brilliant cause.

Every day, around 750 seriously ill children and young people are seen at GOSH from all over the UK and they need charitable donations to continue their fantastic work.

Help Live 4 Dancing with their mission to support Great Ormond Street Hospital by visiting their Just Giving Page: https://tinyurl.com/live4dancingjg2023 – even the smallest contribution can make a huge difference. Funds are used for research into children’s health, to buy lifesaving equipment, for rebuilding and refurbishing the hospital and for supporting all those families who are going through a very challenging time.

Live 4 Dancing Dance Studio is London’s premier dance school for Ballroom Dance classes. They won the Best Children & Youth Ballroom Dancing School 2022 award at the Greater London Enterprise Awards, and the Silver Award at the Anne Walker MBE DSOTY Awards for Dance School of the Year 2019.

Ballroom dance classes promote improved coordination, correct posture, strength, flexibility, improved self-confidence and body image, teamwork and discipline.

The school strives to nurture and develop talent, celebrate the achievements of all students and inspire a love and appreciation of dance. It is committed to providing a safe and positive environment in which all students can feel empowered, comfortable and free to express themselves.

All teachers are trained dancers, qualified and professional teachers, and DBS checked.

A structured class programme teaches the Waltz, Tango, Foxtrot, Quickstep in Ballroom, and the Cha Cha, Rumba, Samba, Jive, Paso Doble, Salsa and Bachata in Latin.

Children have the opportunity to take exams assessed by the International Dance Teachers’ Association (IDTA) and sparkle on stage in performances.

For further information or to book a trial class, please visit: www.live4dancing.co.uk