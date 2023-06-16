Frigania

Native to Zakynthos, Frigania is a fridge dessert available everywhere on the island, consisting of three layers. The bottom layer is made with Greek rusks / Paximathia (you can

use Krisprolls) soaked in syrup, a thick Greek custard as the middle layer, and whipped cream sprinkled with ground cinnamon and chopped nuts as the top layer. It reminds me of Ekmek, a dessert from the days of the Ottoman Empire, still very popular in

Turkey and all over Greece and Cyprus. I found the dessert very sweet, but refreshing and delicious.

Ingredients:

10-12 Greek rusks (Paximathia) or 20-22 Krisprolls or as many as you need to cover the bottom of your dish

For the syrup:

300g sugar

300g water

1 cinnamon stick

Juice of ½ lemon

1 slice of lemon peel (use a vegetable peeler or sharp knife)

For the Greek custard:

1litre full fat milk

100g cornflour

200g sugar

3 eggs at room temperature

1 tsp vanilla extract

For the cream topping:

300ml whipping or double cream

1 tbsp icing sugar

To garnish:

Ground cinnamon

Almonds or walnuts toasted, or pistachios, finely chopped

Method:

Add the ingredients for the syrup to a saucepan, mix and then boil for 5-8 minutes.

Arrange the Greek rusks on the bottom of a 30x23cm glass or ceramic baking dish, and

pour the warm syrup slowly over the rusks. Set the dish aside.

For the custard, first mix the eggs, ½ cup of the milk, cornflour, vanilla and the sugar until very smooth.

Pour the rest of the milk into a heavy saucepan and heat until just at boiling point. While stirring constantly, slowly pour the milk into the bowl with the eggs and cornflour mixture, whisking all the time until smooth.

Once combined, return the milk mixture into the saucepan and cook over low heat, constantly stirring, until thickened and bubbly, for about a minute or two.

Carefully pour the hot custard over the rusks and place a piece of clingfilm or greaseproof paper direct on the custard, to stop skin forming, allow the custard to cool a little then

refrigerate for an hour or two until set.

Whisk the whipping cream with icing sugar until stiff peaks form and spread over the custard. Sprinkle with ground cinnamon and roasted chopped nuts.

Cut into large square pieces and serve.

NB – You can halve the dessert, just use a 25x25cm (10×10 inch) dish.