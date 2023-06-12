Rebecca Collinson is organizing this fundraiser.

Hi everyone, I’m fundraising for my partner Justin and would be so grateful for any donations however big or small to support us in getting Justin the treatment he needs.

Justin was diagnosed with 2 cancers last year, one being an extremely rare and aggressive form of blood cancer called Primary Cutaneous Diffuse B Cell Lymphoma of the leg type on top of a previous diagnosis of Large B-Cell lymphoma , this cancer grows daily and in the skin , within weeks of no treatment Justin’s leg swells up and large blisters and tumours grow on top of his leg , he has multiple wounds and limited mobility, he’s been battling this for over a year, how he has carried on with the pain and discomfort is admirable. Justin has undergone 14 rounds of chemotherapy, 15 rounds of radiotherapy as well as his most recent treatment CAR-T therapy in less than 12 months , but his cancer is so aggressive that the treatment hasn’t worked. We are currently looking at treatment worldwide as there seems to be more options for his rare form of cancer overseas than is currently offered in the UK. We have exhausted all options on the NHS and they will no longer support Justin with any further treatment other than palliative/end of life care.

We are currently looking at potential trials for Justin to undertake in the UK but in the interim we can’t sit back and not look at alternative treatments elsewhere. If Justin needs to get get treatment overseas then we will need to act on this quickly as his cancer is very aggressive and time is not on our side. I don’t feel comfortable doing this however I would do anything in my power to help save Justin and for us to continue living as a family. We have a 3 year old son Joey who are both each others worlds. They are the very best of friends and I can’t think of them being without each-other. Your donations towards helping with our fundraising for alternative treatments for Justin is so appreciated. We would be so grateful for any donations however big or small to help contribute towards us finding the right treatment for Justin. If this money is not needed then any donations given will be donated to Blood Cancer UK and Cancer Research UK for further steps towards making a difference to other families as I would not want anyone else to endure what we have had to over the past year. Thank you ❤️

Updates (1)

by Rebecca Collinson, Organizer

Hi everyone,

I want to take this opportunity to thank everybody for all of their love and support for our Justin. As a family we are truly overwhelmed by your generous donations and the incredible things that our friends across Northampton have done and are doing to raise money and support Justin towards getting further treatment overseas. Living with cancer for both Justin and our family can be incredibly isolating but we do really feel your love and unwavering support and from the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.

Justin has been flying high on steroids the past week but is now on the comedown which makes him incredibly tired and fatigued. His leg is regressing quickly and it’s becoming more and more difficult for him to remain at home but he wants to be there here for our son Joey’s birthday next week when he turns 4.

Justin has been to Leicester a few times over the past week or so and is scheduled for more screening next week which will hopefully put him on this trial in Leicester ready to commence at the end of June. We are still looking into options overseas and now we have Justin’s full medical records we are ready as a family to go all guns blazing to look for further treatments for him.

Justin in himself is doing amazing. He’s by far the most courageous and determined man I’ve ever known and his positivity and outlook is like nothing I’ve seen. We are all so proud of him. He’s been enjoying the weather and we have taken him fishing a few times this week which is his favourite thing to do and have mostly been at home with family enjoying the sunshine.

If Justin is successfully screened for this trial at the end of June, then the chances of complete remission are incredibly small. We are overwhelmed at the amount of money that has already been raised but we do still need more to get to our target and look at further treatment overseas. We are so grateful for any donations however small towards our fund and if you can’t donate then we would appreciate any shares on social media to get Justin’s story out there.

Thank you again for all of your love and support for Justin and our family. Words just can’t describe how much this means to us. I definitely feel as though Justin is the most loved man in Northampton right now and that’s all down to you.