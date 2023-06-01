UK Cypriot Georgia Hooper (Efthymiou) is a mum, a nan, and now business owner.

Following a successful career, Georgia Hooper, like many, has faced many challenges along the way.

As a determined, ambitious and driven woman, her passion was to open her own business. Following years of successfully promoting safety products, Georgia has finally reached her goal, Glovebrand Ltd.

GloveBrand specialise in hand protection, working in sectors such as automotive, beauty, dental, food to name a few. It is also proud to be a registered safety supplier, which shows it only works with products that conform to UK standards.

GloveBrand currently supports the Supermax brand. It has also partnered with Treadstone, offering a mixer of industrial and disposable solutions.

The company works to ensure that suppliers share it’s values and meets its expectations in order to adhere to the environmental standards contained in the Supplier Code of Conduct. It strongly believes in sustainable manufacturing processes and promotes responsible procurement and transportation practices. It hopes to give customers the choice of eco-friendly products and a reduction in carbon footprint.

GloveBrand considers the following:

– Environmental Management Practices – we ask if a supplier uses a certified environmental management system such as ISO 14001 to assess and monitor their environmental impact and performance, and maintain legal compliance.

– Compliance with environmental legislation – for example, we check whether our suppliers have not been prosecuted for breaking the law

– Are they a member of the Ethical Trading Initiative – this is a UK-based independent body which monitors non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and companies’ supply chains in accordance with an ethical code.

– A product’s environmental impact – we ask about resources used, whether waste is created during manufacture, whether hazardous substances are used, whether packaging is kept to a minimal and whether it can be recycled.

– The supplier’s buying practices – this can be useful in identifying environmental and social risks further down the supply chain.

– Social responsibility policy and practices – whether the supplier identifies and assesses their own social risks and those of their supply chain, and whether the supplier monitors compliance with International Labour Organisation standards in their supply chains.

Customers appreciate the knowledge and service GloveBrand offers and the company is overwhelmed by the support it has received to date. The business continues to grow from strength to strength, built on relationships, key to its success, its suppliers, customers and Georgia.

Georgia’s family hails from the villages of Xylotymbou and Vrysoulles in Cyprus. She dedicates her business to her late father, Georgios Efthymiou. She is extremely proud of her roots and culture and very much hopes that one day, she will have a place she can call home in Cyprus, to be near to her family.

For more on GloveBrand Ltd, visit www.glovebrand.co.uk or call 0208 374 7752.

You can also find the brand on platforms such as Etsy, Ebay and social media: Linkedin, Instagram, Tik Tok and Twitter, as well as a shop available on Facebook.

