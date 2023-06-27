UK Cypriot Chris Troullous from Taste of Cyprus restaurant in Cheshunt is sponsoring Super Featherweight boxer Harry Karzis who is fightìng at York Hall in Bethnal Green on July the 1st 2023.

Harry was born in Patra. As an amateur boxer he has had 28 fights 24 wins & 4 losses. He is 1x Home counties champion, 1x London Champion, 1x International champion 2x national quarter finalist and no1 in Greece. He represented Greece in the World Championships 2021 in Serbia and he lost on points in round of 16 by the ex World Champion Tsutsumi (Japanese). Now I’m undefeated professional 1-0 with a big dream to become Champion of the World.