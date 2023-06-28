Greek flatbread for gyros/kebabs (no yeast)

These flatbreads are unbelievably easy to make with just a few ingredients and there’s no baking either! I don’t want to blow my own trumpet but they are soft, beautiful and tasty!

Greek flatbreads are the perfect side dish to Greek / Cypriot and Middle Eastern. They are good for gyros, filled with meat, chicken, halloumi, falafel salads, or with anything you fancy. They are also delicious for dipping in hummus, taramosalata, tyrosalata or tzatziki.

Ingredients (makes 6):

350g plain flour

½ tsp salt

½ tsp sugar

2 tbsp olive oil

½ tsp baking powder

½ tsp bicarbonate of soda

350g plain Greek yoghurt

2 tbsp water

Olive oil and melted butter

Method:

Work the flour, baking powder, soda, salt, sugar, olive oil, yogurt and water together in a large bowl.

Tip out onto a floured surface and knead until soft and slightly sticky; if too wet, add a little more flour or if too dry, add more yoghurt. Cover and rest for 30 minutes to 1 hour.

Divide the dough into 6 equal portions and shape into balls, then press down on a lightly floured surface (do not flour surface too much or flour will burn when flatbreads are cooking) and roll thinly to 18cm diameter, 5 mm thick.

Heat a heavy based frying pan on a medium heat until hot, brush with olive oil and with a fork, make a few marks all over the flatbread and slap it down in the hot pan. Cook for about 1 minute until it starts to puff up and bubbles appear, then flip it over and cook the other side until lightly golden. Repeat with the rest.

Brush with melted butter or olive oil and keep warm in a clean tea towel, one on top of the other, creating a pile until you’re finished making them all. This way they won’t air dry out.

Eat straight away or warm in the oven or under a hot grill.