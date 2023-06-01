Kritharoto is similar to risotto but made with klitharaki (orzo) rice pasta. It makes a quick and delicious alternative to risotto with no stirring or adding stock every few minutes. The starch from the pasta makes it very creamy. You can also make it with squid, octopus or prawns.

Ingredients (serves 3-4):

3 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

4 spring onions, chopped

2 garlic cloves, grated

250/9oz mushrooms, sliced

300g/11oz orzo/rice pasta

Salt and black pepper

1/2 tsp thyme

30fl oz / 1 ½ pints warm water or more

1 vegetable or chicken stock cube

For the topping:

Virgin olive oil

Grated Parmesan cheese or Kefalotyri (optional)

Method:

Heat the oil in a large saucepan or a wok over a medium heat. Add the onion and fry for a few minutes until softened, then add the spring onions and garlic and cook for a minute or two. Add the sliced mushrooms and cook for 3 minutes, season with a little salt, pepper and thyme.

Mix the klitharaki and stir for a few seconds to coat the pasta with oil. Add half the warm water and crumble in the stock cube and bring to the boil. Add the rest of the stock and the chopped parsley, simmer and cook for about 15-20 minutes or until the pasta is soft and the sauce is thick and glossy and resembles a risotto. Stir regular as the orzo tends to stick to the pan – if needed, add a splash more warm water.

Serve topped with extra olive oil and sprinkle with grated cheese.