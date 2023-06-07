Congratulations to UK Cypriot Antoni Antoniades on recently completing the Prague marathon.

He had been training for months in order to be fit enough to take part,

Antoni whos parents are from Eptakomi in Cyprus was on holiday with his wife last year in Sweden when the Stockholm Marathon was taking place, he turned round to his wife and said “I think I could do a marathon” …on his next birthday much to Antoni’s surprise his wife had entered him into the prestigious Prague marathon.He took part in May and completed the course in a very respectable 4hrs 12mins, he now has ideas of completing another marathon.

Founded in 1995, the Prague Marathon, is known to be one of the most beautiful marathons in the world.

Starting and finishing in the historical Old Town Square, the route also crosses the famous Charles Bridge and takes runners all around the magical Czech capital city, through all the different neighbourhoods and historical

