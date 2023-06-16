Man given hospital order for killing girlfriend and her father

A man has been given a hospital order after he pleaded guilty following the deaths of his girlfriend and her father in Wood Green.

UK Cypriot Achilleas Costa, 54 (25.04.69), of no fixed address, was detained indefinitely under section 37 of the Mental Health Act at the Old Bailey on Friday, 16 June.

He had previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter, by diminished responsibility, of 61-year-old Joanilason Assis and his 31-year-old daughter Fernanda Assis.

Acting Detective Chief Inspector Lucy Carberry, from the Specialist Crime Command, said: “This was a tragic incident in which a woman and her father were killed in a prolonged attack by someone who was known to them. Our thoughts today remain with their family and friends.

“I would like to thank our colleagues in Cambridgeshire Police, whose quick response led to Costa being detained and ultimately resulted in us attending the family’s home.”

On the morning of 28 November 2021, police were called to a hotel in Cambridgeshire after a man was seen behaving suspiciously. Officers spoke with the man, who was identified as Costa. He was found to be in possession of a large amount of money and bank cards belonging to Fernanda.

During a conversation with officers, he implied that two people had come to harm in London. He was arrested and taken into custody.

Police officers in the Met were contacted, and at about 09:45hrs they attended a property on Mayes Road, N22 to check on the welfare of the occupants.

On arrival, officers found Joanilason and Fernanda with multiple stab wounds. The London Ambulance Service was called and both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. It was apparent that they had been killed a number of hours earlier.

A search of the flat and communal bins led to the discovery of a broken knife believed to have been used in the attacks. Forensics also identified the pattern from the sole of Costa’s trainers in blood within the flat.

Investigating detectives also established that Costa had taken a cab in the early hours of 28 November 2021 from Queensway Underground Station to Huntingdon – where he had been born – paying the £300 fare in cash.

Costa was transferred to a London police station and charged with two counts of murder on 30 November 2021.