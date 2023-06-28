A traditional form of conservation grazing using cattle is being carried out in a variety of parks and green spaces in Hertfordshire including Pishiobury Park, Croxley Common Moor and Leavesden Country Park.

Traditional breeds of cattle are brilliant at helping to support botanically diverse meadows. Cattle are particularly suited to this task compared to some other grazers such as sheep. Whilst sheep prefer to eat wildflowers and nibble the grass, the cattle use their tongues to pull tufts of vegetation into their mouths, leaving a tussocky appearance, and creating small amounts of bare soil in which finer grasses and wildflowers can set seed.

two long horn cattle, one sat down, one standing up, in a field

The species and habitats present in a green space help to determine the most appropriate method of conservation grazing and the type and breed of grazing animal most suited to the site.

The individual animals chosen to graze are selected for their suitable temperaments and they are checked regularly for their wellbeing. Treat them with respect and admire the great job they are doing.

As well as cattle grazing, other traditional land management techniques are commonly used in Hertfordshire including coppicing in Broxbourne Woods.