The arrivals of tourists reached 420,076 in May 2023 compared to 315,018 in May 2022, recording an increase of 33.3%, according to data published by the Cyprus Statistical Service on Tuesday.

In particular, arrivals from the United Kingdom were the main source of tourism for May 2023, with a share of 36.6% (153,797) of total arrivals, followed by Israel with 8.9% (37,442), Poland with 7.3% (30,835), Germany with 6.2% (25,916) and Sweden with 5.2% (21,837).

For a percentage of 82.1% of visitors, the purpose of their trip in May 2023 was holidays, for 11.3% visit to friends and relatives and for 6.5% business.

It’s worth noting that tourist arrivals in 2023 have shown an increase every month from January to May, compared to the same months of 2022. For the period of January – May 2023, arrivals of tourists totaled 1,156,705 compared to 849,058 in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 36.2%.

Less Cypriot residents travelled abroad

———————

Moreover, a total number of 126,583 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in May 2023 compared to 135,661 in the corresponding month last year, recording a decrease of 6.7%.

The main countries from which residents of Cyprus returned in May 2023 were Greece with a share of 31.4% (39,738), the United Kingdom with 10.1% (12,739), Italy with 5.6% (7,098) and Germany with 4% (5,095).

The purpose of travel for the residents of Cyprus in May 2023 was mainly holidays, with a percentage of 64.8%, while 28.5% of Cypriot residents travelled abroad for business reasons, 3.6% for studies and 3.1% for other reasons 3.1%.