Plans for a thriving new development in the heart of Enfield Town are one step closer to becoming a reality. The proposed plans by 3ACE Contractors will see the transformation of 1-4 St. Andrews Court on St. Andrews road to provide 26 luxury apartments.

Enfield Councillors were invited for site inspection and tour by project manager, Mr Savva Georgiou on Thursday 22nd June. During the site visit, Councillors had the opportunity to explore the project site, witness the ongoing progress and interact with team members who have been diligently working on the project.

Also attending was Southgate ward Councillor Chris Joannides who said, ” I would like to thank Mr Savva Georgiou and his team for inviting us today. This is an exciting project that not only enhances the physical landscape but also to the overall well-being of residents and the surrounding environment”.

Picture 1 : Angelos Michael (left), George Polykarpou (middle) and Savva Georgiou (right)

Picture 2: Cllr. Chris Joannides and Savva Georgiou