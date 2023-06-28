No doubt about it…

Out of work actor Daniel is a dad with three lovely kids – Lydia, Christopher and Natalie – who he adores and that feeling is reciprocal. He is also married to a loving, ambitious wife – Miranda – and they have a beautiful home. He is also a prankster and not keen to grow up, much to the annoyance of Miranda. Imagine Peter Pan with ADHD having just popped an amphetamine. We hear him making the pre-show announcement about mobile phones and when the curtain rises, there he is in a booth going through his repertoire of silly voices and mimicry. It can only end in tears and he loses custody in a messy divorce. He puts his talent to good use by creating alter ego Euphegenia Doubtfire (the surname of which he came up with while on the phone and hearing a fire engine roar past) in a desperate attempt to stay in the children’s lives. “Helloooo poppets” (in camp Scottish accent), yes that film which featured the late Robin Williams is now reincarnated as a new comedy musical, Mrs Doubtfire at The Shaftesbury Theatre, and what a hoot it turns out to be.

Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’ Farrell’s book is as you were in the movie with modern twists, a couple of which jarred and are unnecessary, especially when referencing Boris Johnson (yawn for yesterday’s man), otherwise it retains all its humour and heart. Gabriel Vick is not Williams, he is proudly and brilliantly Vick, a remarkable impressionist and rises to the challenge of making Mrs D his/her own – pronoun malfunction, sorry. Laura Tebbutt is the perfect foil to bonkers Daniel, making Miranda a strong and determined woman launching her own sportswear M-Body while Lydia (Carla Dixon-Hernandez), Max Bispham (Christopher) and Angelica Pearl- Scott (Natalie) shine as three kids with character and chutzpah.

Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick fill the show with songs that tell the story well and are a compliment to the plot rather than trying to stand out. Make Me a Woman is the kind of song you may hear in the Royal Vauxhall Tavern as a gaggle of strong women and gay icons, including Cher, Margaret Thatcher and Donna Summer, shake their booty while Daniel is being transformed into Euphegenia by the ultra-camp duo of his brother Frank (Cameron Blakely) and partner Andre (Marcus Collins). Let Go on the other hand, beautifully sung by Tebbutt, is a poignant reflection on the crazy shenanigans going on around her. Speaking of which the scene that had me in stitches happens towards the end of act two when Daniel and Mrs Doubtfire agree to meet the family and a TV producer simultaneously at a restaurant. Welcome to La Rosa the Maître d’ and waiters sing followed closely by a flamenco singer (a very funny cameo by Lisa Mathewson) singing He Lied To Me. Vick is in his element leaping from one table to the other with nanosecond costume changes and vocal chameleon adroitness. Hilarious, it brought to mind a similar scene in La Cage Aux Folles.

Slickly directed by Jerry Zaks with excellent comic choreography by Lorin Lattaro there’s no doubt about it this will be a crowd pleasing hit and the exuberant pre-Pride audience gave it the standing ovation it deserved.

And Martine Galogerino enjoys an eclectic double bill…

I remember the year 1984 for all sorts of reasons including Margaret Thatcher – nicknamed “the milk snatcher” by my sister for removing free school milk from some children – the miners being on strike, one of my brothers becoming a doctor and my best forgotten fifteenth birthday. It was also the year I first set my eyes on comedy puppets which were like colourfully painted grotesques caricaturing all sorts of people but mainly politicians.

Now they’re back, Idiots Assemble – Spitting Image the Musical (Phoenix Theatre). I had serious doubts, these reboots often misfire but in this case, writers Sean Foley (also director), Matt Forde and Al Murray have once again hit the G-spot of grotesquerie with a show based on a pair of underpants which are preventing the coronation of Charles. It’s simultaneously ridiculous and brilliant.

You name them, they’re here; turbulent Trump, joker Johnson, schoolboy Sunak, an angst-ridden Adele, a Rees-Mogg that is the epitome of ridicule and my two favourites, Cruella Braverman (obvious but hilarious) and a surly Sturgeon who is the show-stealing Scot, much to the chagrin no doubt of her English counterparts. Oops I forgot the gaggle of Royals, the King’s ears are anatomical phenomena, off with my head! The puppeteering is a demonstration of incredible talent, each of them manipulating and manoeuvring the puppets with great skill, so much so that you forget they are there. It is very well directed by Foley and he is careful not to overwhelm the audience as sometimes happens in big comedy set pieces not leaving you any space to breathe in between the laughter. The music also works a treat and the show’s best and most important asset, it is very offensive!



Meanwhile an opportunity to see two of our finest stage actors could not pass me by so after a leisurely day out, strolling along the river whilst grazing on a variety of summer snacks I made my way to the historic and beautiful Theatre Royal Windsor for Ben Weatherill’s new play, Frank and Percy, about a couple of older chaps who meet on a park bench in Hampstead Heath and start chatting…I have often wondered what strangers talk about on benches (you can tell by the distance between them) and this touching production, directed neatly with a light touch by Sean Matthias, is a poignant look at the ‘bromance’ that can happen with men of all ages and sometimes develop into something more.

For starters they talk about the weather, hip operations and hearing aids but it’s their dogs (who make plenty of offstage sounds throughout) that have really broken the ice as pets do. Percy (Ian McKellen) is a single gay man who seems happy with his lot while Frank is a widowed schoolteacher who is prone to overuse and belief of social media. The conversations meander seemingly without focus, which is true to real life, and then Percy reveals his sexual orientation. Frank, who has his own gremlins, is surprised, which doesn’t feel real especially considering the year and their location. Two moments that strike a chord are when Percy transforms into a proud Pride man which he does with aplomb and when the men reveal the state of their libidos, that taboo subject for men of a certain age. Allam gives a nuanced portrayal with moments of pathos beautifully realised while McKellen is a little less convincing in those quieter moments but the passion blazes bright when talking about things that drive him. All in all a gentle and pensive insight into the oft ignored lives of older men.

And Gracia Erinoglu joins in with the disco divas…



“We are family, I got all my sisters and me” and that’s just what I had last week at Lost in Music: One Night at the Disco (Adelphi Theatre) a night of nostalgia and great music. Proper tuneful music that you want to sing and dance to unlike loads of this millennial nonsense. Call me a grumpy old woman, but all us oldies had a brilliant night out in a show that was a celebration of Disco. The cast is a mix of singers and musicians who gel superbly creating a sound and atmosphere that is infectious and within a few minutes we were on our feet even if we were being frazzled by the humidity. I had a (clean) flannel with me.

Singers Bilal Aygei, Taryn Charles, Kevin Cole, Natalie Collins and Jackie Walters alternate as lead singer and each one brings quality and charisma responding to the flamboyance of musical director Tony Wood and his equally energised musicians.

The set list includes the greatest hits and more with my favourites being Don’t Leave Me This Way, On The Radio, Freak Out, I Will Survive and I’m Every Woman. The presentational style of solos and medleys is a fantastic mix giving everybody a chance to shine. I was lost in music with a crowd on my wavelength and when this show gets to your neighbourhood get your retro outfits on, do your hair big and go have a party because disco never fails to entertain. Yes we are family…

Finally, Susanna Mujendra is gripped…



Lyndsey Turner’s production of The Crucible (Gielgud Theatre), a revival following its successful run at The National, takes Arthur Miller’s allegory for McCarthyism by the neck and shakes it into a piece that has contemporary relevance though it is not immediately obvious. This is the type of theatre I yearn for more of. It opens as farce, townsfolk arguing and being petty, and ends as a searing, terrifying tragedy. An Ancient Greek classic in everything but name. It transports you to the fearful times of 17th century Salem, when thirty people were found guilty of witchcraft, many of them hanged, some dying in jail and one being pressed to death. All on accusation and supposition, hence the comparison with 1940’s and 1950’s America. The frightening part about all of that is in countries around the globe people continue to be imprisoned, tortured or killed for speaking out or for being falsely accused of a “crime”.

There is a claustrophobic tension that pervades throughout, amplified by Es Devlin’s textured set made up of plies of dirt an ominous ceiling which symbolically slopes downwards, yet another allegory for the fate of the accused and the damned future of this isolated town. The cast are tremendous, an intoxicating combination of energy, frenzy, humour and dramatic prowess, the apogee of which rests with Brian Gleeson as the principled John Proctor, a man with an unwavering conviction in what he believe to be right. Turner introduces an element of doubt into our minds during the second half with a choreographic sequence which begs the question were they really possessed? That doubt and the torrent of rain that falls (yet more symbolism) are a couple of dramatic effects that combined with superlative acting make this a production that has to be seen.

