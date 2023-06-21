Ubiquitous, not quite omnipotent

Top of the bill this week is Athasha Lyonnais with a very topical play…

During a recent political event which I attended as just another interested civilian, the conversation moved from the the methodology and impact of frontline activism to present day global political issues. Inevitably we were soon discussing Ukraine, at which point a very learned and intellectually curious woman posed the question, “But who controls Russia anyway, the politicians or the money men?” There ensued an engrossing debate about just that with some well-informed, in depth analysis which looked at historical and current situations.

Three days later I was watching Patriots (Noel Coward Theatre), the new play from Frost/Nixon writer Peter Morgan. Starting during the Yeltsin years and the fall of the Soviet Union, Boris Berezovsky (Tom Hollander) is a mathematician turned entrepreneur, who sees opportunity in the chaos to make a fortune, grab power, and bring Russia kicking and screaming into capitalist modernity. It would be churlish to make comparisons between their Boris (Yeltsin) and ours, who last week fell on his Harman sword, but there are definite psychological similarities, borne mainly out of the male ego. Working behind the scenes, Berezovsky assembles a crew of yes men and cronies – including young businessman Roman Abramovich (of Chelsea fame and currently sanctioned oligarch) and unknown hick politician Vladimir Putin.

Hollander does a good job portraying Boris as a Dr Frankenstein figure – too ambitious for his own good, unwittingly creating a monster that he could never hope to contain – what starts as a fun-yet-mean farce becomes decidedly apocalyptic as Putin goes from puppet to puppet-master and Berezovsky goes from kingmaker to exile. Will Keen is Putin in every sense. Watching him practising poses while looking in the mirror is hilarious and simultaneously scary knowing that everything is done for a nefarious purpose. Rupert Goold’s production is skilfully nuanced very watchable and non-committal leaving it to us to answer that question. The answer is of course the oligarchs, unless they try doing business without the permission of the puppet master.

Meanwhile I found myself swept along by musical nostalgia…

“Hello, Again, Hello…Love on the Rocks…Forever in Blue Jeans”. Lyrics that will be familiar to many, the songs of Neil Diamond. A crooner extraordinaire with that husky singing tone which made him a global star. Now 82 years old and no longer able to tour having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2018, his phenomenal discography is his legacy. In 1993 Gary Ryan appeared on ITV’s Stars in Their Eyes as Diamond. He got through to the first ever live grand final where he was runner-up to “Alison Moyet”, since which time he has toured the world as Neil Diamond and last week he made his West End debut in SWEET CAROLINE, The Ultimate Tribute to Neil Diamond (Adelphi Theatre). With a fantastic repertoire to work from Ryan took us on a fifty-year journey celebrating an extraordinary career and included all the genres which Diamond has covered in that time.

The audience of mainly fifty to eighty-year-olds – the man next to me was 87 – was in party mode. Any opportunity to sway and sing along, the only thing missing being candles, cue mobile phone switch on. Ryan looks and sounds uncannily like Diamond and whips up a frenzy of excitement especially when he delivers the more popular numbers. A consummate professional who is careful not to over excite those who might not cope with a sudden increase in their heart rate. The support band, who resemble and are dressed like Seventies rockers, are terrific knowing when to play second fiddle to the crooning but also relishing the opportunities to show off their talent. The show is touring and if it comes nearby and you fancy a good night out with family or friends this is for you. Sweet Caroline ba ba ba (not actual lyrics)…

And Sotira Kyriakides revels in a classic operetta…

Sasha Regan’s reinterpretation of The Mikado comes to Wilton’s Musical Hall with an all-male cast. The Gilbert and Sullivan classic has been entertaining audiences since it premiered at the Savoy Theatre in March 1885. The stage is set with a sparse backdrop of trees, some piled wood and a tent in the middle. We find ourselves among a group of boys on a camping trip and soon enough the first number, ‘If you Wanna Know Who We Are’ rings out. It’s set in the fictional world of Titipu, where we are introduced to the main characters, such as the High Executioner, Bertie Hugh, Miss Violet Plumb and Bertie Hugh’s betrothed, Miss Kitty Shaw. Titipu is where flirting is banned and punishable by death. The comedic laws of Titipu play out during the course of the show.

The familiar songs from the hit musical include a brilliant rendition of ‘A Wandering Minstrel’, which resonates wonderfully across the auditorium. This high-octane production is filled with funny moments and camp high jinx, poking fun at British politics and institutions. It captures the spirit of the original, where a couple fall in love but both are betrothed to other people. Don’t miss this justifiably renowned version of a wonderful operetta. The musical renditions and the excellent pianist are worth the entry fee alone.

Finally, Rose Goodenough wants to break free, of technology…

If Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk (who will be irked that I’ve mentioned him after Meta man) the planet Earth will soon be renamed. Well they don’t have to wait because in Ben Elton’s reimagined version of We Will Rock You (London Coliseum) – it premiered in 2022 – we have now been conquered and renamed iPlanet. God forbid a world, in which most people are already plugged in to something at most times, where we fall totally under the control of a Killer Queen (Brenda Edwards) and Khashoggi (Lee Mead) who want to exercise absolute control; how we speak, how we think and worse. Thank goodness for the Bohemians, Galileo Figaro (Ian McIntosh) and Scaramouche (Elena Syke), not forgetting the Rebel Leader (Ben Elton), who also directs, ready to put up a stand. They all want to break free (of each other) and while the bad dudes are warning to don’t stop them now, the goodly saviours are trying to convince them of other wise with a crazy little thing called love. I giggle thinking about the infantile nature of the plot but I absolutely love it.

It’s the songs stupid and if you don’t like Queen what are you doing there. I lost interest in the storyline but goosebumps broke out during several of the songs, the highlights of which include Somebody to Love, Radio Ga Ga and Another One Bites the Dust and These Are the Days of Our Lives, which made me tearful. Edwards, a killer Killer Queen, belts out her numbers, Mead is also in top form but the whole cast have an energy and lust for the show that comes across throughout. I laughed a lot at Elton but so be it, sometimes letting your hair down – talking of which Elton’s wig is an escapee from the BBC’s The Young Ones in which he had a role – and rocking along is just want the doctor ordered. The final song is inevitably Bohemian Rhapsody and the one and only Sir Brian May makes an appearance to play those unforgettable guitar riffs and solos. Maybe not a champion production but it certainly made me and my companion feel like one and sing the song all the way to Waterloo station.



Patriots – www.patriotstheplay.com

SWEET CAROLINE’ – www.entertainers.co.uk

The Mikado – www.wiltons.org.uk

We Will Rock You – www.londoncoliseum.org