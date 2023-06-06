AKEL: The President of the Republic of Cyprus should have consulted before proceeding with the National Security Council (NSC)

I June 2023, AKEL C.C. Press Office, Nicosia

The President of the Republic decided that he would not discuss the views put forward by AKEL on his idea of establishing a National Security Council.

As the President had asked the parties to do so, AKEL had submitted its own comments and observations on the issue in writing. In our view, constitutional, political and practical issues arise with the establishment of this body. Of particular concern is the fact that with this proposal, the NSC will not simply be an advisory body, while at the same time the role of the National Council is downgraded and largely replaced by a body of government-appointed officials. All of this should, we believe, have been discussed at the level of the National Council.

However, following yesterday’s announcement, President Christodoulides apparently decided to proceed without any consultation whatsoever. Apart from AKEL’s objections as to the substance of this proposal, the government’s stand is obviously not in line with the spirit of governance promised during the election campaign, nor with the collective approach that is demanded of the political leadership of a semi-occupied country.