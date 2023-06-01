The official trailer for My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has dropped!

The Portokalos family is back in Focus Features’ romantic comedy which sees Nia Vardalos not only reprise her role as Toula, but also step up as screenwriter and director.

The third film in the franchise sees Nia share the screen with former co-stars John Corbett, Louis Mandylor, Elena Kampouris, Maria Vacratsis, Andrea Martin, Gia Carides, Joey Fatone and Lainie Kazan, whilst welcoming Elias Kacavas and Melina Kotselou. It also pays tribute to Michael Constantine (Toula’s father Gus), who sadly passed away in 2021 at the age of 94. The family reunites to fulfil his final wish – to visit his childhood village and reconnect with their roots – but of course, this is the Portokalos family, so nothing runs smoothly!

Shortly after landing, they are greeted by locals and get to grips with Greece – including their interesting sleeping arrangements.

As she attempts to get comfortable with her new place as the head of the family, Toula learns that it’s a lot harder to wrangle her loved ones than she thought. Her daughter, Paris, also finds herself grilled about her own love life.

“This is one reunion we’ll never forget,” Toula warns in the trailer.

Don’t miss the family’s heart-warming and hilarious trip full of love, twists and turns, when it arrives in cinemas on 8th September!