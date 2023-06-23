A meeting took place today between the General Secretary of the Central Committee of AKEL, Stefanos Stefanou, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Konstantinos Kombos. The Head of the Cyprus Problem Office of AKEL, Toumazos Tsielepis, also took part in the meeting.

During the meeting, Mr. Kombos briefed on the current developments surrounding the Cyprus problem and on the efforts underway aiming at the resumption of the negotiation procedure. The Foreign Minister also briefed on other issues under his responsibility.

On his part, Stefanos Stefanou, after wishing Mr. Kombos good work in the very difficult and demanding Ministry he has assumed, outlined to AKEL’s positions on the Cyprus problem, with emphasis on what we believe the Greek Cypriot side must do in order for the negotiations to resume from the point where they had remained at Crans-Montana. The General Secretary of AKEL assured the Foreign Minister that AKEL will support this difficult effort in a creative manner with the common goal of addressing the danger of a permanent partition and the solution of the Cyprus problem on the basis of the agreed framework. It was agreed with the Minister would be in contact and engage in a fruitful dialogue.

The General Secretary of AKEL thanked Mr. Kombos for the constructive meeting and assured him that despite the fact that AKEL is an opposition party with an institutional role to criticise where it disagrees, but it always plays this role with a creative approach and AKEL will continue to do so.