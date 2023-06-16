Rosemary Ainslie, Head of the Special Crime Division at the CPS, said: “After carefully considering all of the evidence provided to us by Humberside Police, we have authorised charges against Michael Lockwood, 64, for nine offences under the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

“Mr Lockwood has been charged with six counts of indecent assault and three offences of rape against a girl under the age of 16, alleged to have been committed during the 1980s.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Lockwood are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.

The function of the CPS is not to decide whether a person is guilty of a criminal offence, but to make fair, independent and objective assessments about whether it is appropriate to present charges for a criminal court to consider.

The CPS assessment of any case is not in any sense a finding of, or implication of, any guilt or criminal conduct. It is not a finding of fact, which can only be made by a court, but rather an assessment of what it might be possible to prove to a court, in accordance with the Code for Crown Prosecutors.

• Michael Lockwood, [DOB: 06/02/59], will appear at Hull Magistrates’ Court on 28 June at 2pm.

• Mr Lockwood is charged with:

Six offences of indecent assault between October 1985 and March 1986 contrary to section 14(1) and schedule 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

Three offences of rape between October 1985 and March 1986 contrary to section 1(1) and schedule 2 of the Sexual Offences Act 1956.

• The CPS Special Crime Division deals with the most complex and sensitive cases in England and Wales including disasters, serious criminal allegations against police officers, corporate manslaughter and election offences.