Cypriot Cuisine Guzina-Κουζίνα Workshop

The first Cypriot Cuisine Guzina-Κουζίνα Workshop hosted by KaliMeraba, in the kitchen of the Cypriot Community Centre. This event celebrates the delicious Cypriot cuisine in a fun and informative session, where we will teach the method & history behind some of the most popular traditional dishes. The event will be lead by a duo of a Greek Cypriot & Turkish Cypriot cook. At the end of the workshop all guests will have the opportunity to eat their food together at the venue.

Guests will be provided with all necessary equipment & ingredients and will leave with eco-friendly food packaging to take home with them and Cypriot-style cutlery

The Cypriot Community Centre has disabled access and an elevator.

Please provide details on dietary requirements if you have any.

Refunds are available up to 5 days before event date.

