Statements by AKEL Parliamentary leader G.Loukaides:

The President needs to focus on the UN by promoting the policy of a positive agenda

Astra’ radio station

President Christodoulides needs to convince [the international community] of his readiness to continue the talks from where they left off at Crans Montana, but also that he fully respects the body of work agreed so far of the talks which has not happened so far, AKEL Parliamentary Spokesman Giorgos Loukaides stressed.

Commenting on Nikos Christodoulides’ speech at the plenary session of the European Parliament, he stressed that the President of the Republic should focus on the United Nations, putting forward the policy of a positive agenda by making use of the natural gas, which he said he did not do.

Speaking to ASTRA, G.Loukaides recalled that AKEL had already submitted to the President a package of positive agenda proposals to the Turkish Cypriots and expressed the hope that Mr. Christodoulides would move in a positive way and adopt it.

The AKEL Parliamentary Spokesperson underlined that the only option in response to the unacceptable statements by Erdogan about a two state solution is unwavering consistency to the framework of the solution of the Cyprus problem and the agreed agreements, as well as the full respect for the body of work agreed of the negotiations.

Giorgos Loukaides warned that if the Greek Cypriot side itself questions the body of work agreed at the talks then it would automatically pave the way for Turkey to challenge the very essence of the body of work, giving it room to promote a two state solution more effectively.